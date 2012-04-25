This morning Apple sent out invitations for the annual World Wide Developers Conference and opened up ticket sales, which cost $1599 each. It’s a safe bet that those tickets will all be sold out today if not almost immediately, last year all of them were gone within about 12 hours.
Update: Tickets are already sold out.
The event will be held over the course of 5 days, June 11th through 15th, at Moscone West in San Francisco, CA. According to Apple the focus this year is on both OS X and iOS, with over 100 sessions led by Apple engineers to assist developers in understanding and working with core Apple technologies and services.
There has not been any announcement yet about the keynote, but we expect it will probably be led by Tim Cook with multiple Apple executives taking the stage for specific presentations.
Last year Apple chose to break with their informal tradition of announcing new iPhone hardware at WWDC, instead opting to hold a special “Let’s talk iPhone” event in October. While it’s possible Apple could chose to announce the next iPhone hardware during the keynote and return to the previous cycle, it’s unlikely.
However it is likely that OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, which has already seen multiple preview versions distributed to registered developers, will be released during WWDC or shortly after.
We may also be given more details about iOS 6, perhaps with developer betas announced and made available through the registered developer program.
This entry was posted in Apple Events and tagged Moscone West, Mountain Lion, OS X 10.8, WWDC
. Bookmark the permalink
. Trackbacks are closed, but you can .
Apple announces WWDC 2012 schedule for June
This morning Apple sent out invitations for the annual World Wide Developers Conference and opened up ticket sales, which cost $1599 each. It’s a safe bet that those tickets will all be sold out today if not almost immediately, last year all of them were gone within about 12 hours.
Update: Tickets are already sold out.
The event will be held over the course of 5 days, June 11th through 15th, at Moscone West in San Francisco, CA. According to Apple the focus this year is on both OS X and iOS, with over 100 sessions led by Apple engineers to assist developers in understanding and working with core Apple technologies and services.
There has not been any announcement yet about the keynote, but we expect it will probably be led by Tim Cook with multiple Apple executives taking the stage for specific presentations.
Last year Apple chose to break with their informal tradition of announcing new iPhone hardware at WWDC, instead opting to hold a special “Let’s talk iPhone” event in October. While it’s possible Apple could chose to announce the next iPhone hardware during the keynote and return to the previous cycle, it’s unlikely.
However it is likely that OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, which has already seen multiple preview versions distributed to registered developers, will be released during WWDC or shortly after.
We may also be given more details about iOS 6, perhaps with developer betas announced and made available through the registered developer program.