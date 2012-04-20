Today marks the launch of the iPhone on 5 regional wireless carriers in the U.S.:
A quick look at the front page of any of those companies would suggest the iPhone is a big deal to them, and it is.
The iPhone has been a significant factor in the growth or decline of wireless subscriber numbers for other carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile, the last of which has yet to gain access to the iPhone and has acknowledged losing subscribers as a result.
T-Mobile remains willing to carry the iPhone, and has even gone so far as to publicly announce support for unlocked AT&T iPhones. Of course, the practice of using an unlocked AT&T iPhone on T-Mobiles network is not new, and speeds remain limited to the slower 2G network due to wireless band differences.
Given the significant increase in carrier support for the iPhone in the past 12 months, and Apple’s desire to beat back the Android monster, it would be a safe bet that the next iPhone iteration (the “new iPhone”, if you will), is likely to become available for T-Mobile’s high speed network sooner rather than later.
Regional carriers in the U.S. unveil iPhone support
Today marks the launch of the iPhone on 5 regional wireless carriers in the U.S.:
A quick look at the front page of any of those companies would suggest the iPhone is a big deal to them, and it is.
The iPhone has been a significant factor in the growth or decline of wireless subscriber numbers for other carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile, the last of which has yet to gain access to the iPhone and has acknowledged losing subscribers as a result.
T-Mobile remains willing to carry the iPhone, and has even gone so far as to publicly announce support for unlocked AT&T iPhones. Of course, the practice of using an unlocked AT&T iPhone on T-Mobiles network is not new, and speeds remain limited to the slower 2G network due to wireless band differences.
Given the significant increase in carrier support for the iPhone in the past 12 months, and Apple’s desire to beat back the Android monster, it would be a safe bet that the next iPhone iteration (the “new iPhone”, if you will), is likely to become available for T-Mobile’s high speed network sooner rather than later.