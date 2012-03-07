Alongside the introduction of the ‘new iPad’, this morning Apple dropped the price of the previous generation iPad 2, which now starts at $399 for the 16GB Wi-Fi version and $529 for the 16GB 3G-capable version.
Apple’s strategy of keeping the previous iPhone hardware model around and selling it at a discount has made it possible for the company to compete in the lower end of the prepaid cellphone market, with AT&T going so far as to offer the iPhone 3GS for free on contract.
While we don’t expect the iPad 2 to be free any time soon, it will be immediately more attractive to tablet buyers who may have been eyeing an Android device like the Kindle Fire.
This entry was posted in Apple Events, Apple Hardware and tagged ipad 2, price drop
. Bookmark the permalink
. Trackbacks are closed, but you can .
Apple drops iPad 2 price to $399
Alongside the introduction of the ‘new iPad’, this morning Apple dropped the price of the previous generation iPad 2, which now starts at $399 for the 16GB Wi-Fi version and $529 for the 16GB 3G-capable version.
Apple’s strategy of keeping the previous iPhone hardware model around and selling it at a discount has made it possible for the company to compete in the lower end of the prepaid cellphone market, with AT&T going so far as to offer the iPhone 3GS for free on contract.
While we don’t expect the iPad 2 to be free any time soon, it will be immediately more attractive to tablet buyers who may have been eyeing an Android device like the Kindle Fire.