By Staff | Published: February 28, 2012

Apple announces March 7th iPad event

iPad 3 media announcement

As we reported a few weeks ago, Apple is planning to hold an event to unveil the next iPad early in March, at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco.

Today, Apple sent out the usual press invitations for that event, which give us a date: March 7th.

The keen observer may notice that the image above shows someone using an iPad device with an extremely high quality display, which should put to rest any notion that the Retina display would be shelved this time around.

Stay tuned!


