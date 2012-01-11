-
-
Apple schedules education event for January 19th
AllThingsD reports this morning that Apple has booked New York City’s Guggenheim museum for an “education event” on January 19th.
This is the same location that Apple and News Corp chose to announce The Daily, the first iteration of subscription newspaper and magazine content available on the iOS platform.
Speculation about the purpose of the event has so far centered around Apple’s existing iBooks and iTunes University platforms being tied together as part of a push into the educational textbook market, with the iPad serving as the delivery device.
Stay tuned for more!