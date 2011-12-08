Australian, Canadian and U.K. Apple TV owners should now be able to stream and purchase TV shows from the device with a new update Apple just pushed out.
If you haven’t been prompted to update yet, just head over to the Settings area and trigger the update manually.
No word yet on the version number of this particular update, but it’s likely just a software “switch” that needed to be flipped in the software to enable the TV functionality.
Previously, Apple TV owners in those countries were able to stream content from iTunes on a local machine, but now they will have access to their purchased content directly from the Apple TV, through iCloud.
This entry was posted in Apple Hardware, Apple Software and tagged apple tv, australia, canada, iCloud, iTunes, U.K.
. Bookmark the permalink
. Trackbacks are closed, but you can .
Apple TV update turns on TV show purchase & streaming for Canada, Australia and the U.K.
Australian, Canadian and U.K. Apple TV owners should now be able to stream and purchase TV shows from the device with a new update Apple just pushed out.
If you haven’t been prompted to update yet, just head over to the Settings area and trigger the update manually.
No word yet on the version number of this particular update, but it’s likely just a software “switch” that needed to be flipped in the software to enable the TV functionality.
Previously, Apple TV owners in those countries were able to stream content from iTunes on a local machine, but now they will have access to their purchased content directly from the Apple TV, through iCloud.